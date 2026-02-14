RV driver killed in multivehicle crash on I-65 in Hobart, Indiana

One person was killed in a crash that prompted a lengthy closure in Hobart, Indiana, on Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Interstate 65 northbound north of U.S. 30.

Three vehicles were involved, including a former school bus that was converted into an RV.

Indiana State Police confirmed the driver of that RV died after crashing into a bridge support.

The driver of a pickup truck also involved in the crash was taken into custody after police said he displayed signs of alcohol impairment and resisted troopers.

The crash remains under investigation as of Saturday night.