Person in custody in shooting that left man dead in Chicago's Lincoln Park community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person of interest was in custody Wednesday evening in a shooting that left a man dead in the Lincoln Park neighborhood a week ago.

Police confirmed a person was being held in the shooting of Alexander Nesteruk, 34, on Clark Street just south of Arlington Place at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Police have not confirmed whether the person in custody is the same man seen in surveillance images and video released Tuesday.

Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) said the man who was later shot was exhibiting "erratic and dangerous behavior" and attacked the shooter. The shooter then pulled a gun and opened fire, police said.

The shooter fled south on Clark Street on foot, Knudsen's office said.

Retired Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Eugene Roy said there are missing pieces in the narrative of the incident.

"You know, when you look at what happened here, there's three sides to a story," Roy said. "There's the victim's side, there's the offender's side, and then there's the truth."

The truth remains unknown. But employees of several businesses on Clark Street remember the day the confrontation happened.

The Pasta Bowl, 2434 N. Clark St., said Nesteruk entered, didn't stay long or cause any harm, and left. At CM Korean Fried Chicken, across the street at 2439 N. Clark St., staff said they observed Nesteruk harassing people and getting in people's faces. He then threw a drink toward a car.

Seconds later, Nesteruk had been shot. Then the shooter left the scene.

"It's definitely not the right way to go, and I don't condone it," Roy said. "I understand why people are tempted to do that."

When it comes the case against the shooter, CBS News Chicago Legal Analyst Irv Miller said it comes down to what happened at 3:58 p.m.—or immediately before the shots rang out.

"But what was happening right at the moment before the shots were fired?" Miller said. "Was he acting in self-defense, or was he just seeing this guy in the street decided he was going to shoot him?"

As to possible charges, there could be many options for prosecutors depending on what evidence is uncovered, Miller said.

"It could be a charge of murder. It could be a charge of possessing illegal; illegal carrying a firearm, which is a felony in Illinois," Miller said. "So until he is questioned and witnesses identified, the police can't close their investigation."