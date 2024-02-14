Person in custody, 2 suspects on the run after police chase in Chicago suburb
CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person is in custody and two suspects are on the run after a police chase in Markham.
The pursuit started on Chicago's West Side near Sacramento and Jackson boulevards after reports the group carjacked a Dodge Durango.
After police pursued the vehicle, the Dodge ended up in the grass near a ramp off northbound I-57 and I-294.
Illinois State Police said three people got out of the vehicle. One person was taken into custody and officers are searching for the other two suspects.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.