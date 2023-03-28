Person hospitalized after car drives off I-57 onto railroad tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person was hospitalized after a car ran off Interstate 57 late Tuesday afternoon and came to a stop on railroad tracks near south suburban Matteson.

Illinois State Police responded to I-57 southbound north of Sauk Trail for a report of a car that ran off the roadway and stopped on the tracks around 4:46 p.m. Matteson police said the car careened off the expressway and down and embankment.

The highway in the area is elevated over the tracks running perpendicular to I-57.

Chopper 2 captured video of what appeared to be the car being loaded onto a truck bed to be removed from the scene.

A medical helicopter took one person to an area hospital with serious injuries. Matteson police said the person was the sole occupant of the vehicle.