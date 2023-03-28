Watch CBS News
Person hospitalized after car drives off I-57 onto railroad tracks

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person was hospitalized after a car ran off Interstate 57 late Tuesday afternoon and came to a stop on railroad tracks near south suburban Matteson.

Illinois State Police responded to I-57 southbound north of Sauk Trail for a report of a car that ran off the roadway and stopped on the tracks around 4:46 p.m. Matteson police said the car careened off the expressway and down and embankment.

The highway in the area is elevated over the tracks running perpendicular to I-57. 

Chopper 2 captured video of what appeared to be the car being loaded onto a truck bed to be removed from the scene.

A medical helicopter took one person to an area hospital with serious injuries. Matteson police said the person was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 6:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

