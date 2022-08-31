Watch CBS News
Person hospitalized after vehicle overturns into ditch off I-55 in Plainfield

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after their vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned in a ditch Tuesday evening.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 55 northbound at U.S. Route 30 a little after 6 p.m., according to an ISP statement.

One occupant of the vehicle was transported via helicopter to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Around 6:43 p.m., the southbound lanes were shut down for the helicopter to land. The roadway was reopened around 7 p.m.

State police provided no further information.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 8:36 PM

