Person hospitalized after vehicle overturns into ditch off I-55 in Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after their vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned in a ditch Tuesday evening.
Illinois State Police troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 55 northbound at U.S. Route 30 a little after 6 p.m., according to an ISP statement.
One occupant of the vehicle was transported via helicopter to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Around 6:43 p.m., the southbound lanes were shut down for the helicopter to land. The roadway was reopened around 7 p.m.
State police provided no further information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.