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Person hit by car on Dan Ryan Expressway in Fuller Park

By
Asal Rezaei
Asal Rezaei
Reporter
Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.
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Asal Rezaei,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A person was hit by a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Fuller Park early Friday morning. 

Illinois State Police, a person was struck by a car in the inbound lanes near 47th Street around 2:40 a.m. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

Police have not released details on the circumstances surrounding the incident, but said the car involved in the crash is not on the scene. 

Video from the scene shows a police investigation near a red SUV. 

All lanes reopened before 5:40 a.m.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

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