Person hit by car on Dan Ryan Expressway in Fuller Park

A person was hit by a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Fuller Park early Friday morning.

Illinois State Police, a person was struck by a car in the inbound lanes near 47th Street around 2:40 a.m. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not released details on the circumstances surrounding the incident, but said the car involved in the crash is not on the scene.

Video from the scene shows a police investigation near a red SUV.

All lanes reopened before 5:40 a.m.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.