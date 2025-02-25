Watch CBS News
Worker killed after touching power line at construction site on West Side of Chicago

By Shardaa Gray, Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Person killed after apparently touching power line at West Side construction site
One worker was killed after coming into contact with a power line while working on a boom lift Tuesday morning at a construction site in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said two men were working at a construction site in the 3400 block of West Ogden Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m., when a 34-year-old man was killed after coming into contact with a power line.

A 26-year-old man who also was on the boom lift was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for observation and was listed in good condition, police said.

ComEd crews were on the scene Tuesday morning to shut off power after the accident.

Area 4 detectives have opened a death investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

