Person dies after falling in Lake Michigan on South Side, police say

A person is dead after Chicago police say they fell into Lake Michigan on the city's South Side on Tuesday evening.

Police said shortly after 7:30 p.m., the victim, only identified as a male, fell into the water and was recovered by the Marine Unit.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His age and identity were not released as of Tuesday night.

It is unclear how the victim ended up in the water.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.