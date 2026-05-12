Peotone High School pitcher Sophie Klawitter joined by siblings in south suburban softball dynasty

One of the best high school softball pitchers in the state takes the mound of a small school just south of Chicago.

Softball at Peotone High School is a family affair for the Klawitters, but it starts on the mound where Sophie Klawitter, a Louisville commit, is a dominant and confident force.

Helping her win each pitch this season is their freshman catcher and Sophie's younger sister Mary.

"It's easily my favorite part of the game. She's easily my greatest cheerleader," Sophie said.

"It's amazing, really fun. So inspiring to see her be her best self. Getting to be behind the plate with her is so much fun," said Mary.

On the inspiring scale, older brother Jack probably takes the cake; he has down syndrome but everything about his personality is upbeat.

"Jack is the most ray of sunshine," Sophie said. "If it's a cloudy day, he'll bright things up. It's really refreshing to be around him."

At pretty much every game Jack is front and center, cheering on his sisters and even representing for Sophie's college team, the Louisville Cardinals.

"Sometimes when I'm wearing the sweatshirt, to celebrate my sister going to Louisville, I'm very proud of my sister," he said.

Sophie and her brother Jack have gotten to see a little bit of the world together as they served as national ambassadors for the Special Olympics.

"Jack and I have been able to travel all over for Special Olympics. It's been a fantastic opportunity to meet amazing people," she said. "I wish I could give those opportunities to everybody."

Jack also competes in sports like his sisters; in basketball, and in softball too, where just like Sophie, he's a pitcher.

Just as fun as it is for him to cheer me on, I love cheering him on. He went to state for softball two years ago, and I think they won. He pitched and he had better stats than me, and he was like 'I'm a better pitcher than Sophie,'" his sister said. "it was fun to see him flourish as an athlete, to see him do it is amazing."

But if you ask Jack, well.

"I don't know about that question. I know my sister is definitely better than me," he said.

Jack also pointed out that Sophie recently recorded her 1,000th strikeout, so let's just say they're both pretty good.