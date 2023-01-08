Peoria man charged with deadly stabbing in Bridgeport

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man from Peoria is charged with stabbing another man to death in Bridgeport last month.

Chicago police arrested Eddie Cervantes, 38, in the 700 block of West Loucks Avenue Friday.

He was identified as the offender who, on Dec. 2 around 9:42 p.m., stabbed and killed a 44-year-old man, in the 3100 block of South Green Street.

Cervantes was placed into custody and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.