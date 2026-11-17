A man has been indicted on federal charges of threatening to blow up an ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois, last week, a threat which prompted an hours-long evacuation for thousands of people.

Andrew M. Kozak has been charged with one count of threats regarding explosives and one count of interstate communications of a threat.

According to the indictment, Kozak threatened to blow up the BioUrja Renewables facility in Peoria, sending an email indicating explosives had been placed at the facility. The indictment does not accuse Kozak of actually planting a bomb, but authorities have said an explosive device was found at the ethanol plant over the weekend.

Kozak is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Peoria.

An evacuation order was issued Friday night for a large section of Peoria and neighboring East Peoria in central Illinois as police and federal authorities investigated the bomb threat at the BioUrja plant in Peoria, which produces ethanol, alcohol, and other combustible chemicals.

Police said a suspicious package was found at about 2 p.m. on Friday near the plant, and several hours later was determined to be a "credible threat."

The bomb threat prompted a mandatory evacuation order for a 1-mile radius around the BioUrja plant for nearly 24 hours before the order was lifted.

Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon said Saturday that the package itself was "rendered safe" Friday night, but law enforcement had to continue searches for other possible explosive devices throughout the wide area in and around the factory. No other devices were found.

The FBI's Springfield office has said that they, along with the ATF, Illinois State Police, Peoria County Sheriff's Office, East Peoria Police Department and Peoria Police Department were investigating the bomb threat at BioUrja.

The two-page indictment against Kozak did not reveal his connection to BioUrja or a motive for his threat.

The FBI said no additional devices were found, but encouraged the public to remain alert and share any information they may have about anything related to the threat.