Pedestrian struck, killed by car on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday morning, according to police.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Police said an unidentified male ran into traffic and was struck by the driver of a Toyota Prius that was heading northbound.

Fire officials took the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.