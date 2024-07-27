Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck, killed by car on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday morning, according to police.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Police said an unidentified male ran into traffic and was struck by the driver of a Toyota Prius that was heading northbound.

Fire officials took the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.  

No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

