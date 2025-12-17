Pedestrian struck, killed, others injured, including police, when car loses control, crashes in Hillside Walgreens parking lot

A pedestrian was struck and killed, and multiple people including police officers were injured, when a car lost control and crashed into a Walgreens parking lot in Hillside Wednesday afternoon, village officials said.

The car crashed into the lot in the 4700 block of Butterfield Road and struck both parked cars and people. Multiple ambulances were called the scene, village officials said.

The officials said the driver initially struck a police squad car at LaVergne and Butterfield, continued on Butterfield and then struck other cars until on Butterfield until eventually ending up in the Walgreens parking lot.

Two officers who were in the squad cars struck by the car were seriously injured and taken to Loyola Medical Center for treatment. While village officials were not sure of how many people, exactly, where injured, they said several were also take to Loyola Medical Center in serious conditions while several others were taken to Elmhurst Hospital with less serious injuries.

The pedestrian who was killed was an elderly man who was on the sidewalk on a pedestrian ramp at the corner of the parking lot. Officials said he was going down the ramp and when the car careened into the lot it struck him.

The intersection of Butterfield and Wolf roads will be closed for the rest of the day for the investigation, village officials said.

Village officials said preliminary information indicates the driver, who is also an older male, experienced a medica emergency and was not intoxicated, but the driver is undergoing further evaluation and tests to confirm.