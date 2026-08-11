Metra UP-W trains running with delays after pedestrian hit, killed by train near Lombard

Inbound and outbound Metra Union Pacific West trains are running with delays after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for Metra says trains were stopped just after 8 p.m. near Lombard after a pedestrian was fatally struck.

Information about the victim and what led up to the crash was not released.

According to the Metra website, UPW Train #66 remains stopped near Lombard, but all other inbound and outbound trains are back on the move and may be operating 50 minutes behind schedule.

No further information was immediately available.

Riders can visit Metra.com for updates.