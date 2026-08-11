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Metra UP-W trains running with delays after pedestrian hit, killed by train near Lombard

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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Inbound and outbound Metra Union Pacific West trains are running with delays after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for Metra says trains were stopped just after 8 p.m. near Lombard after a pedestrian was fatally struck.

Information about the victim and what led up to the crash was not released.

According to the Metra website, UPW Train #66 remains stopped near Lombard, but all other inbound and outbound trains are back on the move and may be operating 50 minutes behind schedule.

No further information was immediately available. 

Riders can visit Metra.com for updates. 

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