Pedestrian hit by two cars while crossing street on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was hit by two cars while crossing the street in Irving Park overnight.

One of the drivers did not stop to help the 55-year-old who is now in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

Just before 1 a.m., the man was crossing the street on West Irving Park Road at the Kennedy Expressway when a gray pickup truck hit him and drove off.

A black Jeep then also hit the man. The driver stopped and called police.

Police are investigating.