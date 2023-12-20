Pedestrian hit by two cars while crossing street on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was hit by two cars while crossing the street in Irving Park overnight.
One of the drivers did not stop to help the 55-year-old who is now in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital.
Just before 1 a.m., the man was crossing the street on West Irving Park Road at the Kennedy Expressway when a gray pickup truck hit him and drove off.
A black Jeep then also hit the man. The driver stopped and called police.
Police are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.