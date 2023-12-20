Watch CBS News
Pedestrian hit by two cars while crossing street on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Darius Johnson

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was hit by two cars while crossing the street in Irving Park overnight. 

One of the drivers did not stop to help the 55-year-old who is now in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital. 

Just before 1 a.m., the man was crossing the street on West Irving Park Road at the Kennedy Expressway when a gray pickup truck hit him and drove off. 

A black Jeep then also hit the man. The driver stopped and called police. 

Police are investigating. 

