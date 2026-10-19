Police investigating after pedestrian hit by train in Grayslake, Illinois

Grayslake police say they're investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a train on Monday afternoon.

Police said just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the crash involving a Canadian National train that occurred Northwest of the Center Street railroad crossing in downtown Grayslake.

Additional information about the pedestrian, including age, gender and their condition, was not released as of Monday evening.

The investigation remains active with assistance from Canadian National, police said.

Railroad crossings at Center Street, Route 120 and Route 83 will be impacted for an extended period.