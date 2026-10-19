Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating after pedestrian hit by train in Grayslake, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Grayslake police say they're investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a train on Monday afternoon. 

Police said just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the crash involving a Canadian National train that occurred Northwest of the Center Street railroad crossing in downtown Grayslake. 

Additional information about the pedestrian, including age, gender and their condition, was not released as of Monday evening.

The investigation remains active with assistance from Canadian National, police said.

Railroad crossings at Center Street, Route 120 and Route 83 will be impacted for an extended period.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue