CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the Week, Suzie.

Suzie is a sweet, gentle cat who loves attention from humans. This 10-year-old cat was rescued from a hoarding situation, and after some medical procedures, she's back to her healthy and happy self.

Suzie loves treats and the prescription soft food she's been eating. She is very friendly with other cats and people. If you're looking for a calm companion and want to make Suzie's golden years as bright as can be, she might be your perfect match.

Suzie, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!