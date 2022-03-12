PAWS Pet of the Week: Hillman
CHICAGO (CBS) – Time to meet the PAWS Pet of the Week, Hillman.
Hillman is a 4-year-old cat, who is happy doing his own thing – unless you have a yummy treat.
He's been working on his clicker training and loves to snuggle in a soft, cozy cat bed during the day.
Hillman has lived well alongside a feline friend in his foster home and might do well in a household with older children.
If you're a patient family, willing to give him time to blossom, Hillman might just be your purr-fect match.
Hillman, along with many other adorable cats and dogs, is available for adoption or foster at PAWS Chicago.
Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment.
