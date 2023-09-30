PAWS Chicago waives fees for select pets this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking to add a furry friend to your home, PAWS Chicago is waiving fees for over 80 select dogs and cats this weekend only.
PAWS is featuring animals who have been in foster care or at the shelter a little longer than expected.
Some pets will even be making their adoption debuts.
The special event runs through Sunday.
