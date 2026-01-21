PAWS Chicago works to nurse abandoned, injured bulldog back to health

PAWS Chicago is nursing an injured bulldog back to health after the animal was dropped off at the organization's adoption center earlier this month.

On the cold early morning of Sunday, Jan. 11, PAWS staff opened the door to their Lincoln Park Adoption Center, at 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., to find an abandoned young female bulldog wrapped up in a blood-soaked towel outside a side door.

Olive the bulldog was found abandoned outside the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park adoption center. PAWS Chicago

The dog, now named Olive, was rushed to PAWS Chicago's medical center, where veterinarians determined she had suffered multiple puncture wounds consistent with an attack by another dog.

Olive was shaking and visibly in pain. She had significant swelling, bruising, and open wounds that required careful treatment, and she barely moved that first day with PAWS' vets with the exception of a few gentle tail wags to her care team.

Ten days later, Olive has improved dramatically.

Olive the bulldog today PAWS Chicago

"She's already showing how resilient she is and soaking up all the love from our team," said Celene Mielcarek, chief program officer at PAWS Chicago, said in a news release. "Finding Olive abandoned and injured was heartbreaking, but her recovery reminds us why PAWS Chicago exists. Because of our Medical Center and the support of our community, animals like Olive don't just survive, they get a second chance."

Olive is now receiving wound care to prevent infection, as well as laser therapy to foster healing. She will undergo X-rays to ensure she did not suffer any broken bones, and she is also now healthy enough to be spayed, PAWS said.

Olive the bulldog today. PAWS Chicago

The public can follow Olive's journey on the PAWS website, which will also post her adoption status once she is cleared by the medical team.