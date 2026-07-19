PAWS Chicago breaks ground on new Rescue Ranch facility in Hawthorn Woods, Illinois

Paws Chicago is expanding outside the city to the northwest suburbs.

The animal shelter broke ground on Sunday afternoon on the Rescue Ranch in Hawthorn Woods, Illinois.

The 20-acre property is a former Equestrian Center that will be transformed into a rescue, adoption, enrichment and education campus for homeless pets.

"Going to bring a lot of the animals from Chicago Animal Care and Control and shelters around that, you know, are having difficulty getting animals adopted. and we're going to bring them to the north and northwest suburbs. Here we find there are so many wonderful families and people that can adopt," said PAWS Chicago Founder and Executive Chair Paula Fasseas.

PAWS says the new facility will be a haven for dogs, cats and rabbits.

The Rescue Ranch is expected to open in about a year.