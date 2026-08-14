Pawn shop robbery caught on video; trio of suspects wanted in multiple crimes, CPD says

New video from Chicago police shows a trio of armed robbers holding up a pawn shop. CPD said they are wanted for multiple crimes.

In the video, you can se the masked men smash through glass display cases to steal whatever they can. The robbery in the video happened Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m. in the 2300 block of W. Cermak Road, in the city's Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

Another camera angle shows the robbers pulling up to the pawn shop in an Acura SUV.

Police said the men are suspected in three other robberies, two in Garfield Ridge and one in Wicker Park on the following days and times:

July 2 at 9:28 a.m. in the 4500 block of S. Cicero Avenue

July 6 at 10:03 a.m. in the 1400 block of N. Milwaukee Avenue

Aug. 1 at 4:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of S. Cicero Avenue

Police said in each case, the suspects get to the location in a stolen gray or white Acura ADX, armed with handguns, and force their way into the business. Once inside, they demand keys and access codes to the store's safe to get the money inside, police said. They also break glass display cases and remove jewelry.

In two of the incidents, police said victims were physically battered. In one incident, police said the suspects also robbed a victim of his wallet and cell phone.

Chicago Police Department

Police also released surveillance images of the suspects. The suspects wore dark masks, one wore a dark Glock hoodie sweater and one wore orange-lens sunglasses, police said.

If you have information, contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8384, Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253, or Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394.