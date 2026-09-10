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Punk rock icon Patti Smith honored with 2026 Harold Washington Literary Award

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer,
Michelle Sproat

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago native and "Godmother of Punk" Patti Smith was back in her hometown on Thursday night to receive this year's Harold Washington Literary Award.

The award, named for the city's first Black mayor, is intended to recognize "diverse and stimulating authors who address issues of contemporary life and whose literary achievements include a significant body of work that has touched the public mind and imagination," according to the Near South Planning Board.

"When I'm on stage, or as I evolved very surprisingly to myself from a poet, a performing poet, to evolving to having a rock and roll band, it was still rooted in poetry," she said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson also declared Sept. 10 to be "Patti Smith Day" in Chicago.

She'll be back in Chicago to perform at Riot Fest next week.

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