Saint Patrick High School celebrates birthday of Patrick the therapy dog
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Northwest Side high school is giving a birthday shout-out to a very special member.
Meet Patrick!
He's a therapy dog at Saint Patrick High School in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.
Patrick greets students as they arrive in the morning and visits classrooms, lunches, and more throughout the day.
According to the national institute of health, dogs in classrooms can boost morale and help students manage stress.
