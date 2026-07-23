Patrick Kane signs two-year deal to return to Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane is returning to Chicago.

Kane, 37, signed a two-year, $16 million contract to return to the Blackhawks on Thursday, according to the team. He played for the Blackhawks for 16 seasons and won the Stanley Cup with the team three times, in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

"Day in and day out for 16 seasons, Patrick captivated the city of Chicago with his dazzling skill, creating some of the most memorable moments in Blackhawks history as he helped bring our storied franchise back to the pinnacle of our sport," Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said in a news release. "He's shown on countless occasions that he knows what it takes to win at the highest levels, and we couldn't be prouder for Patrick to once again call the United Center home and continue to shine in Chicago's brightest lights."

Last season, Kane had 57 points, including 16 goals and 41 assists, in 67 games with the Detroit Red Wings. He signed with the Red Wings in November 2023 after a partial season with the New York Rangers, who took him from the Blackhawks in a trade.

Kane is also one of two active NHL players to record 40 or more points in each of the last 19 seasons, and one of only 19 players ever to do so in NHL history.

He has made 11 trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and has been named to the NHL All-Star Game nine times in his career — all when he was with the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks selected Kane with the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft.