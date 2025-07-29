Watch CBS News
Pastor of St. Francis de Sales Parish in Lake Zurich, Illinois faces child abuse allegation

Pastor of Lake Zurich Catholic parish faces child sexual abuse charge
The pastor of St. Fracis de Sales Parish in Lake Zurich, Illinois is facing allegations that he sexually abused a child, the Chicago Archdiocese told parishioners Tuesday.

A letter to members of the parish said the abuse happened when Ryan was on the staff at Maryville Academy about 30 years ago.

Ryan has stepped aside as pastor of St. Francis de Sales as the church investigates. He will remain out of ministry and refrain from all school and parish activities.

The archdiocese noted that Ryan "strenuously denies" the allegation, and says he has never harmed a child.

This is the third time Ryan has faced such accusations. He was reinstated to his post in 2021 and 2023 after the Chicago Archdiocese said his accusers refused to cooperate with investigators.

