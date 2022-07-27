Watch CBS News
Partial power outage at Weiss Memorial Hospital prompts ambulance bypass

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ambulances were bypassing Weiss Memorial Hospital in the Uptown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, after a partial power outage.

Weiss Hospital has notified the Chicago Fire Department that they were diverting ambulances to other hospitals due to the outage, which left some of their computers offline.

It was not immediately clear how soon the outage would be fixed, but Illinois State Rep. Greg Harris (D-Chicago), whose district includes Weiss, tweeted that the hospital CEO told him the problem would be fixed soon.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 4:22 PM

