Park Ridge elementary custodian charged after leaving cell phone in staff bathroom

CBS Chicago

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A custodian at Park Ridge elementary school is now on leave after being arrested for putting a camera in a staff bathroom.

Luis Rubio-Ortega, 37, is charged with felony unlawful video recording.

A female employee at Washington Elementary found a cell phone in recording mode near a toilet in the staff restroom on May 27.

Rubio-Ortega told detectives this week he put it there to record female staffers.

Rubio-Ortega appeared in bond court yesterday - where a judge set his bail at $50,000.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 11:50 AM

