Park Ridge daycare worker arrested for hitting child, police say

A Park Ridge daycare worker has been arrested and charged for striking a child, police said.

Park Ridge police said 29-year-old Olivia Cepeda of Glenview, Illinois, faces one count of aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13.

According to police, on Thursday officers were called to the Kiddie Academy Day Care for a report that an employee struck a 4-year-old child in the stomach. Police said the daycare director reported the incident to both police and the child's parent.

Police said surveillance video at the daycare captured Cepeda striking the child multiple times on their abdomen, primarily in the chest and stomach, while the child was laying on the floor.

Cepeda was taken into custody and charged with one felony. Police said the daycare and its staff cooperated with the investigation fully.



Cepeda is due in court in Skokie Tuesday afternoon for her first hearing.