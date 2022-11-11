'I never expected it': Park Forest honors veterans for their service

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In honor of Veterans Day, a grand display of appreciation in Park Forest.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza was there checking in as the south suburb said a big thank you to those who dedicated their lives to protecting our country.

"I went up on one of these a long time ago. We went up on it somewhere over the Mediterranean sea."

Thomas Patrick McDonnell was not expecting this on Thursday. He said he just did his duty -- and came home.

"Well, quite embarrassing for me, I never expected it. I know what I did. For my life, the best thing I did was marry this lady sitting next to me," McDonnell said, adding that, according to him, there's no need for the pomp and circumstance.

But that's exactly why so many people came out to honor him, and other veterans, on Thursday.

The 89-year-old served, like his father, older brother and later his son. He toured with the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a radioman from 1952 to1960. A humble hero, like Kimberly Spivey.

"These are my dog tags from Afghanistan."

Spivey was awarded a Bronze Star after her service in Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

"I have several service members that lost their lives. So to be here, as a result, and to receive it, I am humbled," Spivey said, who joined McDonnell as an honoree on Thursday aboard the Bell UH-1 Iroquois, nicknamed "Huey" rescue helicopter.

The whirl of the propellers brings back memories.

"To be able to take that flight to reminisce about their experiences, you know. It puts them in a place where they feel honored and we want to honor them."