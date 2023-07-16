Grandfather, wife charged with murder of 5-year-old Park Forest girl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-year-old Park Forest girl has died as a result of child abuse, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Jada Moore died of "multiple injuries," according to a release from the medical examiner.

Park Forest Police say officers and paramedics responded to a home in the 300 block of Osage Street just before 11 p.m. Friday evening for a report of an unresponsive 5-year-old girl.

Police say the girl's grandfather, Klent Elwoods, 62, called 911, admitted to abusing Jada, and told dispatchers she was unresponsive.

Officers and parademics immediately performed CPR upon arrival and Jada was taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Hospital. She was then airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, where she died the next morning.

According to police, Jada exhibited signs of recent physical abuse "as well as older indicators."

Elwoods and his wife, 57-year-old Lisa Jones, were taken into custody. Police say both admitted to physically abusing Jada.

They have both been charged with first degree murder and are set to appear in bond court at the Markham Courthouse Monday.