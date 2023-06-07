City says Chicago Park District facility could be used to house migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) – The City of Chicago is eyeing one of the Chicago Park District's biggest active facilities as a possible shelter space for migrants.

The Broadway Armory Park has been used as an emergency homeless shelter during the pandemic. But as CBS 2's Marissa Perlman explained, neighbors worry this could mean youth and senior programs will get cut.

Outside the Broadway Armory in Edgewater, Sharon Copeland, just shy of 70, showed CBS 2 some moves she picked up taking belly dance classes at the facility. She also takes classes for yoga and Zumba, making it to classes five days a week.

She said the activities has kept her busy and moving.

"It's just like you're in heaven," Copeland said. "I love, love this place."

She created a community there, alongside her friend Gwendolyn Williams.

"These are just like my own sisters," said Copeland. "I wouldn't trade them for nothing."

"I've met a lot of people, a lot of good people," Williams said. "Seniors, we get a chance to congregate and talk."

But they're worried the community they've come to depend on could get canceled or postponed as the city named the facility as a possible shelter or respite center for migrants. The patrons are still waiting for answers.

"It just feels like they're going to come and were going to be out and they should let us know," said Williams.

In a statement, the city said the Broadway Armory is being considered along with other locations. Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) said everyone on the City Council has been asked to identify appropriate sites for temporary shelters in their wards.

"It can't just be on one neighborhood or one alderperson or one park district facility to fix the crisis we are in right now, because we don't know what the end looks like," Manaa-Hoppenworth said.

She understands the seniors and students who rely on the park district for exercise, camaraderie, or a hot meal and said for now, all summer programming is moving forward.

"Nothing will change unless we have input from the community," she said.

The alderwoman went on to say no decisions have been made on the facility yet. Officials will hold a town hall so the community can give voice, although details on that are still in the works.