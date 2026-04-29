Park City, Illinois, police officer charged with sexual abuse

Sexual abuse charges were filed this week against a Park City, Illinois, police officer.

On Jan. 28, the Park City Police Department requested an investigation by Illinois State Police after a civilian accused a part-time Park City officer, state police said.

State police said their special agents conducted several interviews and obtained search warrants.

On Tuesday of this week, the special agents presented the case to the Lake County State's Attorney's office, who charged Officer Patrick Cacho, 29, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, with 10 felony counts. They were composed of four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two of aggravated battery, two of official misconduct, and two of criminal sexual abuse.

Cacho was being held at the Lake County Jail Wednesday.

No further details were provided about what Cacho is accused of doing.

Park City is located in Lake County, adjacent to Waukegan and Gurnee.