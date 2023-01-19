Watch CBS News
Chicago says 'au revoir' to Paris-themed Metra station

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to say "au revoir" to the Paris-themed entranceway to Metra's Van Buren station.

Chicago's City Council approved a plan to renovate the station, located steps from the Art Institute, on Wednesday, but keeping the entranceway was not in the cards.

Metra said it plans to remove it as soon as construction begins, but say it's committed to funding a reinstallation project at the city's request.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 11:26 AM

