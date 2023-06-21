At least 16 reportedly injured by gas explosion in central Paris

A gas explosion damaged a building in Paris' fifth arrondissement Wednesday, in the busy central Latin Quarter on the Left Bank of the River Seine, causing a fire, the district mayor said on Twitter. Police and a national government minister quickly urged people to avoid the area as reports said at least 16 people were injured.

Smoke billows from rubble of a building in Paris after an apparent gas explosion on June 21, 2023. ABDULMONAM EASSA/AFP via Getty Images

Fire officials did not immediately confirm the district mayor's statement that the explosion was caused by a gas leak, but witnesses reported smelling gas in the area before the blast.

France's national BFM TV network said at least 16 people were injured by the blast, including seven who were left in a critical condition.

Witnesses told BFM and other outlets the blast had seriously damaged a building housing the Paris American Academy language school. BFM said it was unclear whether the initial blast had struck the academy or a neighboring building.

French police secure the area after several buildings caught on fire following a gas explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, on June 21, 2023. ANTONY PAONE/REUTERS

French news outlets said multiple buildings in the vicinity caught on fire after the explosion. Images from the scene showed firefighters appearing to have control of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.