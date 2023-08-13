Watch CBS News
Local News

Parade of Faiths steps off in Douglas neighborhood Sunday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Parade of Faiths kicks off on South Side Sunday afternoon
Parade of Faiths kicks off on South Side Sunday afternoon 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) – Everyone is invited to enjoy the Parade of Faiths Sunday afternoon ahead of the Parliament of the World's Religions.

There will be music, dancing, and 25 decorated floats representing numerous religions.

It steps off at 1:30 p.m. at 29th and King Drive and will end with speeches at Indiana and Cermak.

Chicago hosted the 1893 World Parliament of Religions which was the birthplace of the modern inter-faith movement.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 13, 2023 / 11:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.