Parade of Faiths steps off in Douglas neighborhood Sunday

Parade of Faiths kicks off on South Side Sunday afternoon

Parade of Faiths kicks off on South Side Sunday afternoon

Parade of Faiths kicks off on South Side Sunday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) – Everyone is invited to enjoy the Parade of Faiths Sunday afternoon ahead of the Parliament of the World's Religions.

There will be music, dancing, and 25 decorated floats representing numerous religions.

It steps off at 1:30 p.m. at 29th and King Drive and will end with speeches at Indiana and Cermak.

Chicago hosted the 1893 World Parliament of Religions which was the birthplace of the modern inter-faith movement.