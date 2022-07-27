Palos Park police warn of social media scam targeting kids and teens
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning from the Palos Park Police Department about a scam that's targeting kids and teens.
It starts with an innocent message from a stranger on social media. Eventually, they ask for pictures the kids wouldn't want others to see.
Then, they demand money in exchange for not sharing the photos, which they usually do anyway. Police said parents still need to warn their kids about online dangers. And if your kids become victims, call police right away.
The same scam led to a 17-year-old California boy taking his own life earlier this year. He was blackmailed and sent a scammer money after he sent explicit photos of himself to someone posing as a girl.
