Palos Park police officer saves man from drowning in Arizona

Palos Park police officer saves man from drowning while on vacation in Arizona

Palos Park police officer saves man from drowning while on vacation in Arizona

Palos Park police officer saves man from drowning while on vacation in Arizona

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Palos Park police officer is being hailed as a hero after risking his life to save a man from drowning while on vacation in Arizona.

Officer Ryan Franczak was tubing on the Gila and Salt Rivers earlier this month when he saw an older man fall into the water in the rapids.

Palos Park Police Officer Ryan Franczak Palos Park Police

When the man didn't resurface, Franczak and another tuber dove in, found him and pulled him over to the shoreline.

"Officer Ryan Franczak's heroic actions truly represent the mission and values of the Palos Park Police Department and the mantra shared among all police officers that we are never truly off duty," Palos Park Police Commissioner Dan Polk said in a statement.