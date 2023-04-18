Watch CBS News
Palos Park to host "Coffee With A Cop" on Wednesday

"Coffee With A Cop" in Palos Park on Wednesday
"Coffee With A Cop" in Palos Park on Wednesday 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No matter how you take your coffee, you can sit down with cop on Wednesday in southwest suburban Palos Park to chat.

The Palos Park Police Department is hosting the monthly "Coffee With A Cop" event at 11 a.m. Wednesday at The Original Plush Horse at 12301 S. 86th Av.

Officers and the chief say this is their opportunity to get to know you, and build a level of trust.

Palos Park residents are invited to stop by, have a cup of coffee, and talk with officers about anything.

