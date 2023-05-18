Watch CBS News
Palos Heights man finds family of foxes in backyard

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Palos Heights man finds family of red foxes in backyard 00:36

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- Michael Whealan of Palos Heights made a surprising discovery this past Mother's Day.

There just so happened to be a mama red fox and four pups in his backyard.

The fox family is living in a den under a neighbor's yard.

Whealan is a professional photographer and captured several images.

Michael Whealan
Michael Whealan
Michael Whealan
Michael Whealan

Other animals frequently go through is backyard, but this was the first time Whealan reported seen foxes.

He spots the fox family running around every morning at 7 a.m. – like clockwork.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 10:56 PM

