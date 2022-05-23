Palatine woman runs Chicago Spring Half Marathon for home country of Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of runners gathered downtown Sunday for the 13th annual Life Time Chicago Spring Half Marathon.

One of the runners was 32-year-old Oksana Skrynyk. When she registered for the race, she left organizers a brief note saying, "I will run this marathon for my home country Ukraine!"

The message left organizers wanting to learn more.

Skrynyk moved to the U.S. from Ukraine in 2018 with her husband and two sons. They now live in Palatine, and mom says she is dedicating every step of her first half marathon to those dealing with the war overseas.

"And every single step will be a prayer about Ukraine - about our strong and brave nation," she said.

More than 6,000 people took part in the half marathon Sunday morning – representing 48 states and 21 countries.