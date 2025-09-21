Padres take series against White Sox with 3-2 win at Rate Field

Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and the San Diego Padres moved closer to a postseason berth with a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The Padres can clinch a second straight NL playoff appearance as early as Monday when they open a three-game home series against Milwaukee.

San Diego starter Michael King (5-3) pitched five scoreless innings and All-Star Robert Suarez, the last of five relievers, worked the ninth and earned his 40th save.

The Padres tagged Sean Burke (4-11) for a pair of runs in the second inning as Jackson Merrill scored on an errant pickoff try and Gavin Sheets came home on Jake Cronenworth's single.

Tatis hit his 23rd home run an inning later. Burke gave up two earned runs on six hits while striking out four.

Chicago made it close in the seventh when Miguel Vargas and Andrew Benintendi drew bases-loaded walks from reliever Mason Miller.

King allowed four hits and walked four while striking out four.

The White Sox lost for the 98th time in their home finale and need to win five of their last six games to avoid a club-record third straight 100-loss season.

Key moment

King was pulled after allowing two singles and a walk to begin the sixth. Left-hander Adrian Morejon came on and sandwiched an easy popup between a pair of strikeouts to keep the White Sox scoreless.

Key stat

The Padres allowed just five hits Sunday. The White Sox drew four walks in the seventh, the only inning they scored.

Up next

The Padres open a series against the Brewers on Monday. San Diego has not named a starter, while Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.65 ERA) gets the start.

The White Sox send RHP Shane Smith (6-8, 4.06) in the series opener at the New York Yankees on Tuesday.