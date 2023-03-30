Padlocked and chained emergency doors at Jones College Prep draw safety concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are safety concerns at Jones College Prep in the South Loop – someone reached out to us because of a padlock on an emergency exit.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry spent Wednesday trying to get answers.

The side door to Jones College Prep, 700 S. State St., is broken and stays half open. So to secure things and prevent unauthorized people from coming inside, school leaders decided to put a chain and padlock on the door.

It was not a problem at night. But we found the doors padlocked and chained while students were inside the building too.

CBS 2 cameras spotted people walking inside Jones Prep and going right by the glass door with the padlock and chain and yellow caution tape on it. The sign on the glass clearly stated it was an emergency exit – but how can anyone exit if the door is chained shut?

Junior Morgan Butney says she and other students walk past the padlocked door regularly.

"Every day - I mean, to get from my classes in the old building to classes in the new building, so I see it pretty much every passing period, Butney said."

Butney admits she thought the padlock and chain were odd.

"In the event of a fire drill or fire happening, you know, it's another exit that's blocked off," she said.

Jones Prep parent Marie Pfister was at the school Wednesday night for an event – and could not wrap her mind around how anyone thought padlocks on doors were safe.

"That's very concerning as a CPS parent, or any parent," Pfister said. "I don't feel comfortable being in that building or knowing it looks like that."

The school is working to fix the door, since it doesn't close now. CPS decided the padlock and chain were the best way to keep people out.

CBS 2 has learned the door has had the chain and padlock on it since January.

"Someone should be able to address it quickly," Pfister said.

Originally, the signs on the door said, "emergency exit." But about two hours after we contacted the Chicago Public Schools to take a look, a new handwritten sign reads, "do not use" – while the door is still open and padlocked.

It raises the question - is this enough when it comes to safety at the high school?

"They're trying to minimize the attention, and probably hope nobody notices," said Pfister.

The Chicago Fire Department issued statement to CBS 2"

<blockquote>"The Deputy Fire Commissioner in charge is well aware of the situation which has been going on for some time. The door will not lock as it is broken. The Bureau has been there to witness this. School officials tell us they have ordered a replacement door to correct the issue but it's taking quite some time to actually arrive for installation. The door is chained as there's no way to keep people from wandering in off the street. This of course is not the most desirable course of action, but we must believe the school is doing all it can to speed the installation along. We continue to circle back to the school over the urgency understanding that emergency doors should of course allow exiting at any time."</blockquote>

"I don't know why it's being tolerated," Pfister said.

CPS did not have a statement, but did point out that the door is in the breezeway between the two Jones buildings and is not the main entrance or exit. CPS said there is a swinging gate store within the breezeway that students and staff know they can also use – and through which they can exit the breezeway for the alley.

CPS says the door was marked with caution tape because the school does not want anyone to try to use the broken door and possibly get hurt.

Also, both CPS and CFD said the door replacement, for some strange reason, is taking an extremely long time – hence why the situation persists.