Overnight storms leave flooded streets, with cars stranded, power outages

The rain caused many issues for drivers across the city and suburbs overnight, leaving some stuck in flooded waters.

Storms also left debris from trees and homes scattered in some areas.

CBS News Chicago crews caught some drivers trying to push their cars out of flood waters, especially through viaducts—others were trying to slowly drive through it.

Drivers are being reminded to remember to "turn around, don't drown," as it can be very dangerous and hard to tell how deep the water is in some areas. Even driving through flood waters can cause permanent damage to your car.

One woman said she called 911 after her car was stuck in flood waters.

"When I say the water is deep, the water is pretty much to my knees ... I called the ambulance, the ambulance said sit on top of the car for maybe 30 minutes to 40," Renee said. "I just want to make sure I'm safe, and my kids are fine. I'm okay. I just want to be home safe, but it's literally ... it's a lot."

She said good Samaritans eventually helped push her car out of flood waters and gave her a ride home.

Another driver said people also helped him push his car out.

"It was downpouring, barely could see through the window," said Carlos Nunez. "I didn't drive into it because I really didn't see it, but I drove into an area that was flooded and my car got ... the engine had turned off on its own. I got stuck in the, in the middle of the flood, so I had to push it back out."

Power outages were also reported overnight. As of Saturday morning, there were more than 1,600 active outages. According to ComEd's website, they expect to have 80% of service restored to affected customers by Saturday night, with remaining customers restored by Sunday evening.

Cleanup from the storms is underway in some areas as more rain is expected on Saturday.