Overnight closures on I-80, I-55 and Kennedy Expressway will impact Chicago traffic

Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
There are some major closures going into place on some of the Chicago area's biggest highways this week, which impact traffic, especially overnight.

Full closure of I-55 at I-80 over consecutive nights

As part of the I-80 bridge repair over I-55 in Joliet, Channahon and Shorewood, I-55 will be completely closed in both directions at I-80 for three nights in a row, starting Monday, July 7 and ending after Wednesday, July 9.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, at 8 p.m. I-80 will be reduced to one lane between River and Houbolt roads in both directions.

At 9 p.m., both directions of I-55 will be reduced to one lane between Illinois 59 and U.S. 6.

At 11 p.m. the westbound ramp of I-80 to southbound I-55 will close, and at midnight the eastbound I-80 ramp to northbound I-55 will close.

Between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., both directions of I-55 will be completely closed at I-80 and traffic will detour to exit I-80 west to Ridge Road south then reenter eastbound I-80 to access southbound I-55, IDOT said.

Starting at 5 a.m. each morning, one northbound and one southbound lane of I-55 will reopen. IDOT expects the bridge repair work to be done by 6 a.m. Thursday, July 10.

Kennedy Expressway work zone shifts over 2 nights

Starting at 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, the outbound Kennedy Expressway will gradually reduce to one outbound lane from Washington Blvd. to Addison St., with intermittent ramp closures in between. At midnight, reversible express lanes will close. Everything that closes overnight will reopen at 5 a.m. each morning, with work expected to be complete by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The closures are part of the ongoing Kennedy Expressway construction. The work zone has to be moved so crews can start the second half of bridge work, IDOT said.

Drivers should expect significant delays and be prepared to allow extra time when driving through the construction area. The overall outbound Kennedy project is expected to be complete by Thanksgiving. 

