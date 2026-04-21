Explosion and fire reported at Ottawa, Illinois chemical plant; detours, hazmat lifted

Emergency responders were called to an Ottawa, Illinois chemical plant after a reported explosion and fire.

The Ottawa Police Department said the Ottawa Fire Department is at the scene of the incident near Route 6 and Titanium Drive. A previous detour in the area has been lifted, but fire personnel remain at the scene.

The fire department was called to an incident shortly after 8 a.m. at 1501 Titanium Drive in which magnesium was reported to be involved. The fire department said a possible chemical explosion had been reported at an industrial plant that manufactures magnesium and titanium powder.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene at 10 a.m., where there did not appear to be any visible flames, smoke or external damage from a fire. Fire department vehicles were still at the plant, but other emergency responders had left.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Ottawa fire and police officials for more information and are waiting to hear back.