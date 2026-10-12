After outcry, Oswegoland Community House amends plans for Boulder Hill emergency homeless shelter

Outcry about a controversial homeless shelter in the southwest suburbs has prompted organizers to amend their plans.

Residents of Boulder Hill, Illinois, and other surrounding suburbs raised safety concerns about a proposed overnight warming center near Boulder Hill Elementary School. The site would have provided emergency shelter for homeless adults during dangerous winter weather.

Now, after hearing from neighbors, Oswegoland Community House is making some changes. In a post on social media, they said they took in the concerns from neighbors and gathered more information, and decided the shelter will serve only women and families with dependent children.

There will also be clear safety procedures in place. The shelter will not be able to help adult men without shelter during dangerous winter weather.

But, the organization said, they believe the community needs to have a "bigger conversation."

"We care deeply about the safety of our guests, volunteers, and surrounding community. We also care about the people who will still have nowhere safe to go when temperatures drop," they wrote. "The reality is that homelessness already exists in Kendall County, whether we see it every day or not. And when resources become harder to access, more of our neighbors may find themselves out in the open with nowhere to turn. "

The organization said adult men will be eligible to say in the shelter only when they are a parent or legal guardian within an eligible family household.

Among the safety measures, all adults will be screened against the sex offender registry, personal belongings will be inspected, weapons, alcohol and drug paraphernalia will not be allowed, and trained volunteers in de-escalation and homelessness will be on site to supervise overnight operations.

The shelter will also maintain ongoing communication with the Kendall County Sheriff's Office.