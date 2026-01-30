2 found dead in Oswego house fire and explosion identified

Two people were found dead after a house explosion and fire in west suburban Oswego, Illinois Thursday evening.

Oswego fire officials said crews responded to a home in the 200 block of Fox Chase Drive North for a reported house explosion and reports of people trapped inside just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, crews found a two-story home that was engulfed in flame and had collapsed.

Fire officials said crews were able to largely strike out the fire, but a gas line continued to burn. NICOR responded and was able to clamp off the supply, allowing firefighters to bring the blaze fully under control. The burning gas line forced crews to halt their search for survivors for a time.

When firefighters were able to search the home, they found two bodies inside. The Kendall County Coroner's Office preliminarily identified the two as James Fitzmaurice, 64, and Virgie Fitzmaurice, 62.

The coroner's office said because of the conditions of the bodies, positive identification remains pending until further scientific study can be completed.

A neighbor said when she saw the aftermath of the explosion in the light of day, she was stunned.

"Everything is just rubble and wood, piles of wood so it's sad. It's sad to see a house there one day and a family that lives three houses down and now it's just a pile of nothing," said Roxanne Greenwall.

Oswego officials said the cause of the fire and explosion remain under investigation with the assistance of the Illinois Office of the state Fire Marshal, and the ATF. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

NICOR gas was also back at the home Friday, and a spokesperson said they send their prayers to the family.

The single-family home sits directly across the street from Fox Chase Elementary School. Administrators wrote on Facebook that the school building did not appear to have any damage from the incident, but they will be doing a full walk through inspection on Friday morning. The school is open Friday.

More information will be released as it becomes available, officials said.