Oswego Fire Department clarifies viral ICE incident happened in New York, not Illinois; say they've gotten threats

The Oswego Fire Protection District took to social media to clarify that a viral video of fire fighters and police helping federal immigration agents did not happen in Illinois.

The standoff between federal agents and two men at a home in Oswego, New York, happened Wednesday. The two men spent about six hours on the roof of a home as agents tried to get to them. Video taken by protesters showed Oswego firefighters and police getting a ladder to help the federal agents reach the men, but they kicked it down.

The videos and reports have gone viral, but the incident didn't happen in Illinois – it happened in upstate New York.

The Oswego, Illinois, fire department said they have been getting threatening calls, emails and even people coming to their firehouses about the incident they were not involved in.

"This morning, I was made aware of a video circulating online depicting members of the Oswego Police and Oswego Fire Departments assisting ICE agents. I want to make it very clear that this incident occurred in Oswego, New York — not Oswego, Illinois," wrote Oswego Fire Chief Joshua Flanders in a post on their social media.

"I completely understand that people have strong feelings about what they see in the video. However, before directing those feelings toward our firefighters and paramedics, please take a moment to make sure you have the correct Oswego," he continued. "Our personnel had absolutely no involvement in this incident."

The majority of the comments on the post were supportive of the fire department.

"If they actually had taken a few minutes to read the article they would have seen the location. Helps to get the facts straight before jumping to the wrong conclusion," one commenter wrote.

"I am so sorry so many misunderstood which Oswego was involved. It's very sad you had to protect the people who protect us. Sending love and prayers and gentle hugs to all your departments and dedicated personnel," wrote another commenter.

Some comments suggested people who had called to express their anger could also call to apologize. One person suggested perhaps getting the firefighters some gift cards for lunch.

"I am always willing to sit down with anyone who wants to learn more about the Oswego Fire Protection District, our community, or the work our firefighters and paramedics do every day. We are proud to serve this community and welcome the opportunity to have those conversations," Flanders' message concluded. "That said, I respectfully ask that the members of this department not be attacked, criticized, or contacted regarding an incident that did not occur here and that they had no involvement in."