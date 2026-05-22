OSHA investigating death of construction worker in Palatine, Illinois

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker at a construction site in northwest suburban Palatine, Illinois.

Palatine police said officers and paramedics were called to the 400 block of W. Mahogany Ct. just after 3:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a construction worker who had fallen off a roof.

The first responders found a man unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as 39-year-old Enrique Cerroblanco Aguilar of Carpentersville, Illinois.

An investigation into Aguilar's death by OSHA, the Palatine Police Department and the Palatine Fire Department are ongoing.