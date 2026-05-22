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OSHA investigating death of construction worker in Palatine, Illinois

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker at a construction site in northwest suburban Palatine, Illinois.

Palatine police said officers and paramedics were called to the 400 block of W. Mahogany Ct. just after 3:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a construction worker who had fallen off a roof.

The first responders found a man unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as 39-year-old Enrique Cerroblanco Aguilar of Carpentersville, Illinois.

An investigation into Aguilar's death by OSHA, the Palatine Police Department and the Palatine Fire Department are ongoing. 

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